From creative to cringey: How brands pranked the world this April Fools' Day

Once a day reserved for lowbrow hijinks, April Fools' has been shanghaied by brands desperate to exploit.

The fake campaigns of 2018 come in a variety of genuis to downright toe-curling. All of them, however, should tickle you in some way (unless you were tragically born without a personality).

Here's a look at how firms were pranking the world this year:

Bitbrush by Deutsch

Fight plague and mine for Bitcoin because this is 2018. The guys over at Deutsch have created an electric toothbrush that actually digs for cryptocurrency while you clean your pearly whites. Full disclosure: it’s not going to make you a millionaire, so don’t quit the day job just yet.

Genetic Select by Lexus with 23andMe

The car of your genes is just one saliva sample away with Lexus’ new ‘Genetic Select’ (patent pending). Enlarged cup holders for caffeine addicts and an ultra UV protection layer for those with freckles are just some of the unique features 23andMe has crafted into your ultimate whip.

Sixth Sense by Honda

To be fair, most of us could actually benefit from this app in real life (especially the premium service that lets you avoid people you hate).

Sidekick by T-Mobile

Retro? ?? Some things just stay in their prime, right #3? *SamB pic.twitter.com/1nUJytcXsO — T-Mobile (@TMobile) August 14, 2017

Remember a more simple time of flip phones and BlackBerrys? A time before double-blue ticks and push notifications? T-Mobile does. That’s why it’s brought backs the Sidekick model in limited stock for April 1. Sit back and watch Apple stock crash.

Meet Labelie by OnlineLabels.com

Sure, Amazon’s Alexa has the power to organize your life via a virtual calendar, but can she order you labels? Probably. But if it’s solely labels you need assistance with, choose Labelie.

How to Butter Balm by Bulletproof

In a world where absurd beauty trends rule, applying grass-fed butter to your lips for the perfect pucker isn't so high on the ridiculous scale. We give it two weeks before the Kardashians take this seriously.

Terrain Tread by Planet Fitness

Want that grassy feeling on the underside of your sneaker without the hassle of having to run outside? Planet Fitness’ got your back (or feet). The gym chain has launched a series of outdoor-indoor treadmill terrains. That bubble-wrap version would obviously be a huge hit though.

SodaSoak by SodaStream

The guys over at SodaStream look as though they've invested an alarming amount of time in this star-studded April Fool’s ad. Shah’s of Sunset’s Reza Farahan and Game of Thrones’ Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson sample SodaSoak—an exotic gadget that turns your entire bath into a sparkling water fountain.

Brewolingo by Duolingo

Beer that makes you fluent in any language. Of course it’s too good to be true (though there is actual scientific evidence that booze does a bit of Dutch courage does enhance foreign language skills, FYI). *Books flight to France and hotel with raging bar*

Ear Recognition by IFROGZ

Are you seriously still using Beats by Dr Dre? Pah! The real music mavericks are rocking these new Ear Recognition headphones by IFROGZ. Groundbreaking tech maps any and all ear lobes (even the weird ones) for ultimate comfort.