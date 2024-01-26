To create community, brands need to foster agency

As people’s behaviors shift and their social media habits evolve, it's becoming harder for brands to reach their audiences meaningfully.

As a result, community is often touted as a solution, and rightly so. People intentionally come together around things they care about. An engaged brand community can achieve word-of-mouth virality and help brands develop a reputation for connecting with consumers on a deeper level. After all, it’s no secret that customer trust and loyalty increase among brands that authentically engage with them.

The challenge, however, is that every brand seemingly wants to create community while very few know what it is and how to capitalize on it.

What community is (and isn’t)

A community is a group of people who intentionally come together around a focus, bound by shared values. The most vibrant communities see members contributing to what’s being made; each member actively participates in realizing their goals or ultimate impact.

Community requires agency — intention and energy from the people who show up to be part of it. As a brand, you're fortunate if you have a thriving, connected community that’s willing to have two-way conversations and contribute to growth.

But many organizations brandishing the word “community” do not foster agency. Instead, they drop a broad group of unknowing folks into an email distribution list and call them a community.

The difference between a community and an audience is that audiences are spoken to, while communities speak to one another. A brand can only unlock the power of community when the community doesn’t just listen but participates and materially shapes what’s being made.

Therefore, an investment in a community is just that — an investment. While it takes time and effort, it delivers long-term customer loyalty and action.

But how does a brand or advertiser begin to invest in community?

It’s easier than you might think

1. Find your people. And don’t be discouraged if it’s just a few. Communities may start small, but first members will be your loyal advocates for the long-haul. They will set the tone, norms and potentially even the rules for those who follow. Seek out where they already exist and tap into existing momentum rather than attempting to convince the indifferent.

2. Build your community with people, not for or at them. Once you’ve found your tribe, figure out how you can serve them, not the other way around. What value can your brand bring? Get curious. Ask them why they are there and what they get out of participating — the answer might surprise you. Find the commonalities and where your incentives align.

3. Let them help. Once you understand the value exchange, find opportunities or goals you wouldn’t be able to achieve without your community. Maybe it’s expanding a program, getting feedback or helping others. Gutsy and successful brands empower their communities with agency to contribute, and both parties gain by supporting one another in accomplishing something they couldn’t have done alone.

While it may feel scary to give up some control, in my experience, the rewards outweigh the risks. But beware: Don't be the kind of short-sighted brand that avoids constructive criticism. Communities provide free, unfiltered access into how your most passionate consumers feel, as well as a forum to directly participate in the discussion. That is worth its weight in gold.

4. Tap into intrinsic motivation. Resist the urge to apply carrots and sticks (i.e. unrelated extrinsic motivators) to generate engagement. In other words, stop with the “do this thing and I’ll send you a t-shirt, do it 100 times and I’ll send you to Hawaii.” Communities form around a focus, bound by shared values, and unless your shared purpose is free t-shirts or trips to Hawaii, they won’t be there for your brand. They’d be doing it for the trip, not for you. Instead, tap into intrinsic motivations like autonomy, mastery and purpose. While rewarding your community is always welcome, it shouldn’t be an engagement tactic or growth hack.

5. Establish boundaries and empower. It may seem counterintuitive, but boundaries allow communities to be creative and thrive. Decide early (ideally with your first few members) on an overarching set of rules and ensure they are upheld. This will serve as the structure that allows your members to contribute effectively. Publicize your values and rules and enable your members to reinforce them through their actions.

6. Just show up and be real. Ultimately, community runs on authenticity. You don’t have to blow their minds with over-the-top experiences; just do your best to create a valuable shared experience and deliver on it. Community is for the long-haul and so are the shared benefits it drives. If you keep giving members the opportunities and agency to contribute meaningfully, your community will exceed your expectations – and business success metrics — in return.

Laura Nestler is vice president of community at Reddit.