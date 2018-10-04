CP+B closes LA office amid North American consolidation

CP+B is closing its Los Angeles office as the MDC Partners shop looks to consolidate its North American operations in Boulder, Colorado.

"CP+B LA principles – Ryan Skubic, Managing Director, and Tom Adams, Executive Creative Director – will relocate to Boulder as part of the new focus and bring current LA accounts with them," the agency said in a statement.

The closure comes after CP+B shut the doors on its flagship Miami office last winter. It also follows on the heels of industry legend Alex Bogusky returning to the shop after a eight-year hiatus.

"CP+B LA began as a production outpost but after my departure slowly morphed into a full-service office. With our production capabilities through Ming LA (formerly CP+B Plus Productions) the office is redundant and distracting from our ambition to offer the absolute highest-quality creative product," said Bogusky, founder and chief creative engineer at the agency, in a statement.

Last month, MDC Partners announced that Chairman and CEO Scott Kauffman is stepping down from his role. The news came after MDC reported an organic revenue decline of 1.7 percent for the second quarter of 2018, a year in which Kauffman said "continues to be challenging." He also said on the earnings call that potential sales of MDC assets are an "ongoing conversation around the table."