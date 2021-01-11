COVID-19 vaccine confidence campaign tugs on heartstrings

As COVID vaccines slowly roll out across the country, Americans are faced with an important question: should I get it?

A new PSA called “Because of This”, created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address in collaboration with Dini von Mueffling Communications, helps make the decision to say “yes” easier with four emotionally-driven spots, released on Tuesday.

The PSAs were made on the behalf of Pfizer, BioNTech and an alliance of healthcare associations including the American Nurses Association, National Black Nurses Association, American Pharmacists Association, The American College of Emergency Physicians and American College of Preventive Medicine.

The clips feature footage provided by real people answering the question: “Why will you get vaccinated?”

In one heartwarming spot, a grandfather plays with his grandchild on the floor. “Because this year she turns one, and I’m 74,” the tagline reads.

Another clip depicts a young woman crying with happiness as she hugs her friend. “Because you can’t hug a computer screen,” the text overlay reads.

A third clip features a woman surprising her mom with the news that she is expecting “a bun in the toaster oven.” “Because some people you just want to meet in person,” the tagline reveals.

The final clip shows a healthcare worker speaking to his toddler through a glass door. “Because hellos have gotten too rare. And goodbyes have gotten too hard,” the text reads.

The personal footage was documented by people as they experienced real life moments and was not filmed for the campaign.

Each clip shares the message: “Science can make this possible. Only you can make it real.” The ads direct people to SciencePossible.com, which offers more detailed information on COVID-19 from sources like the CDC and World Health Organization.

Dini von Mueffling, founder and CEO of DVMC, said the team intentionally included people from all demographics in the ads because different groups of people have varying degrees of vaccine hesitancy. She also stressed that the “Because of This” campaign isn’t a pharmaceutical ad.

“We're not really advertising a product, but representing the mindset,” Von Mueffling said.

Pfizer reached out to Mischief @ No Fixed Address about a potential PSA campaign in August — three months before announcing its vaccine candidate. Greg Hahn, co-founder and chief creative officer at Mischief @ No Fixed Address, told Campaign US that Pfizer wanted people to feel confident about the vaccine in general, regardless of which one was approved.

Mischief @ No Fixed Address opted for an emotional approach to the campaign instead of throwing out data that people could seek out on their own.

“The one thing that really hits home for everybody is just how much our lives have changed,” Hahn said. “And we forget how much we've given up. Wouldn't it be amazing just to have those moments back? Those small moments we took for granted seem pretty monumental right now. It's really to remind people, ‘There's a way out of this. There's a way that you can have everything back.’”