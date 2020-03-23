'COVID-19 has done serious damage to our experiential business': Giant Spoon lays off 20% staff

by Oliver McAteer Added 7 hours ago
Giant Spoon partnered with HBO to bring Game of Thrones to life at SXSW last year
Giant Spoon partnered with HBO to bring Game of Thrones to life at SXSW last year

The full-service agency still employees 175 people in NYC and LA.

Ad agency Giant Spoon has been forced to lay off 20 percent of its headcount due to the impact COVID-19 is having on its experiential business, the company has confirmed. 

The full-service shop, behind infamous events like Westworld and Game of Thrones-theme experiences that have taken SXSW by storm, said those who have been let go will get six months health care coverage and a severance package. 

Giant Spoon still employees 175 people in NYC and LA. 

The company said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to have made the decision to reduce our full-time headcount. Our priority is on those we're parting with as we adjust our business in real time, our existing clients, and teams. 

"The bottom line is the direct and widespread impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has done serious damage to our experiential business, which now consists of a core team including leadership, who are working to help clients find digital paths forward. There are no words to soften the pain inflicted on the people most directly affected by this situation."  

These reductions are driven by the impact coronavirus is having on the experiential category as a whole and Giant Spoon’s events-focused clients specifically, who have been forced to halt production on several 2020 experiential projects.

Those on the inside stress this as a temporary setback and expects to rebound as the economy grows following the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS