CoverGirl becomes biggest makeup brand to earn cruelty-free award

CoverGirl has become the largest makeup brand ever to be awarded a certificate that ensures no products are subject to animal testing.

The Leaping Bunny by Cruelty Free International is the internationally-recognized gold standard for cruelty-free designation. While CoverGirl and its parent company, Coty, doesn’t test any of its products on animals, the certification takes it a step further.

Coty worked with Cruelty Free International to undergo a rigorous audit of the brand’s supply chain and ingredients to verify they are not tested on animals either by Coty or its suppliers.

Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer at Coty Consumer Beauty, said: "Consumers expect brands to be leaders for positive change so today CoverGirl is taking a stand about making cruelty free cosmetics a mainstream reality.

"We know we are not alone in wanting a beauty industry that is free from animal cruelty and, working with Cruelty Free International, invite others to join us in turning these conversations into action."

Droga5 worked with CoverGirl to produce a 20-second spot highlighting the good news.