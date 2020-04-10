CourtAvenue taps former Mirum exec Ben Philyaw as chief growth officer

Strategic consulting agency CourtAvenue has appointed Ben Philyaw as chief growth officer.

Philyaw will be responsible for driving global sales and partner strategy through the development of disruptive marketing, innovative positioning, and time optimization.



"The opportunity to collaborate with CourtAvenue co-founders, Kenny and Dan --and their talented team of creatives, strategists, engineers, and entrepreneurs –to expand CourtAvenue’s reach in the market is very exciting to me," he said.

Philyaw has held a number of C-suite roles throughout his more than 25-year career in the industry, including chief growth officer at both Mirium Agency and global digital agency Valtech, as well as chief client officer at Lightmaker.

Most recently, Philyaw was at Valtech, where he served as SVP of business development. Before that, he spent two years at Mirum as CGO of North America and its Global Technology Partner Alliances.

According to CourtAVenue Co-Founder Kenny Tomlin, Philyaw's appointment comes at a time of growth for the agency.

"We launched CourtAvenue in January and our clients’ focus on digital transformation has only intensified as a result of the global pandemic. If our recent conversations are any indication, we are anticipating a year of rapid growth," said Tomlin.

Tomlin and Dan Khabie -- both founding CEOs of well-known digital agencies within WPP -- created CourtAvenue to help organizations improve their end-to-end digital experiences.