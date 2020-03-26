How a 'countervirus' effort is reaching people going out during COVID-19 crisis

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) and independent agency Madwell have teamed up to launch their own "countervirus" in response to COVID-19 -- in the form of a widespread digital out-of-home campaign.

The campaign harnesses the power of digital OOH on a global scale to share information on slowing the spread of COVID-19 by providing actionable, clear steps to #flatteningthecurve.

DPAA and Madwell want the campaign to take on a life of its own, with other entities picking it up and spreading the word via social and other media. The goal is for the messaging to ultimately hit hundreds of thousands of screens.

Pushing digital out-of-home ad placements to spread awareness about COVID-19 prevention may seem counterintuitive, but those people who are out and about are exactly who need to hear the message about staying home the most.

"It is critically important to target those who ARE STILL out to convey they should be limiting their movement for their safety and society’s," said Barry Frey, president and CEO of the DPAA.

"Throughout the US and the world there are many pockets where people are still outside in varying degrees and this campaign, distributed by our global membership, will reach them," he added.

The campaign, which will run in the U.S., Canada, U.K., EMEA, Japan, and several other countries, has been made available for use by all media outlets.