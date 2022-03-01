Corporates must move quickly to disentangle from Russia

BP’s move to offload its 19.75 per cent stake in Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft on Sunday was followed on Monday by Shell announcing that it would exit its joint ventures with Russian state energy firm Gazprom.

Norwegian oil group Equinor and Germany’s Daimler Truck are both ending their partnerships with Russian businesses. Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover said they are halting deliveries of cars to the country as the corporate fallout from the appalling invasion of Ukraine spreads.

Sport, too, is scrambling to distance itself from Vladimir Putin. Last night (28 February), Fifa and Uefa suspended all Russian football clubs and national teams “until further notice”. This announcement came after Fifa was accused of not going far enough by allowing Russia to continue playing as ‘RFU’ combined with a ban on its flag and anthem.

What next? Well, we can be sure of one thing – much more is to come. As the world’s governments turn their backs on Russia as an international pariah, so business must follow suit.

Accelerated by the impact of COVID-19, the roles and responsibilities of governments and businesses are more entangled in the minds of their stakeholder groups than ever before. The public expectation is that government sanctions must be followed by business actions.

Indeed, the lessons learnt from the pandemic are ever-more relevant – the general public and the media need to see authentic, action-based announcements from business in the days to come.

There will be a growing media focus on the businesses that drag their heels towards severing Russian business ties. Companies that do not move swiftly to show they’re neither profiting from the crisis nor supporting Russia’s objectives will be castigated, and their relationships with governments will be severely damaged.

Of course, for large companies to make such fundamental changes in such short amounts of time is no easy endeavour. There are many financial, commercial and logistical implications to making such changes. But the first movers are the ones that will gain the highest reputational uplift from their swift actions. The next energy companies, car manufacturers and sporting organisations will gain less reputational impact from mirroring the actions of BP, Volvo and Uefa.

The war in Ukraine is the latest moment, following those of COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter, that calls on businesses to move away from the deeply ingrained belief that they must maximise shareholder returns at all costs.

Organisations that put stakeholder capitalism into practice and set out tangible, action-based and targeted responses are the ones that will gain the most respect during this terrible and hopefully short-lived war.

Alberto Lopez Valenzuela is founder and chief executive of Alva.

This article originally appeared on PRWeek US.