Corporate and tech companies distance themselves from Trump

Companies and business leaders have been quick to condemn the January 6 riots where a mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

After a year of industry talk about corporate purpose and values, some companies are carrying through on their verbal condemnations by pulling support and funding from Trump and his supporters in Congress.

These are the companies proving that actions speak louder than words:

Twitter

Two weeks before Trump is set to exit the White House, Twitter permanently suspended his personal account for repeatedly violating the platform's guidelines. Twitter has also deleted several attempts by Trump to tweet from the @POTUS account.

This is the first time Twitter has banned a head of state, and Republican lawmakers condemned the move as an attempt to stifle conservative voices.

YouTube

YouTube has suspended Trump's channel for at least one week, potentially longer, after it earned a strike for inciting violence, according to the platform's policies.

The White House channel also had content removed for violating policy, but the channel itself hasn't been suspended or given a strike.

Google, Amazon and Apple

Google and Apple have banned Parler from their prospective app stores after the platform, which is popular with conservatives and extremists, failed to introduce a moderation plan to protect public safety.

Amazon took it a step further, cutting off the social network from its cloud hosting service Amazon Web Services. The suspension means Parler will be unable to operate and will go offline until it finds another hosting service.

Parler has announced it will sue Amazon claiming the suspension violates antitrust law and breached the companies' contractual arrangement.

Shopify, GoFundMe and Stripe

These online payment firms have hamstrung some of Trump's fundraising efforts.

Stripe announced it had stopped processing payments from Trump's campaign website, and Shopify has cut off online commerce by the president's campaign.

GoFundMe removed all pages created by Trump supporters and any funds raised through the site that hadn't been withdrawn would be refunded to donors.

The PGA of America

The PGA of America announced Monday it had voted to strip the Trump National in Bedminster of its U.S. PGA Championship in 2022.

A representative for the Trump Organization said they were "incredibly disappointed" with the decision.

Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank

The investment bank will no longer do business with Trump or his companies, according to The New York Times. Deutsche Bank is Trump’s most important lender, with about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization.

Signature Bank is also severing ties with Trump.

Microsoft

Microsoft paused political contributions after some employees objected to donating money to politicians whose values don't always align with the purpose put forth by the company.

Facebook

Facebook froze Trump's Facebook and Instagram pages, and COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company had no plans to lift the block.

Facebook also announced it would stop contributing to political action committees for at least Q1 2021.

Snapchat, Twitch and Reddit

Snapchat and Twitch suspended Trump's accounts on their platforms, and Reddit banned the subreddit group “r/DonaldTrump,” citing the prohibition of content that promotes hate or encourages violence.

Nike

Nike has said its PAC “will not support any member of Congress...who voted to decertify the Electoral College results.”

Marriott International, Walt Disney Company, Walmart, Blue Cross Blue Shield, AT&T, Comcast and Commerce Bancshares

These companies announced they would halt donations to Republican lawmakers who supported the disruption of the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BP, Dow Chemical and American Express

Each of these companies announced Monday they would pause contributions to political action committees altogether, regardless of political affiliation.

Simon & Schuster

The day after the Capitol mobbing, Simon & Schuster said it would not publish The Tyranny of Big Tech, a book by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), which was due out in June.

Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the congressional count of the presidential electoral votes, citing baseless election fraud claims.

“As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time, we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” the company said in a statement.

Hallmark Cards

The company's PAC asked for Senators Hawley and Roger Marshall (R-KS) to return campaign contributions. The Hill reported that HALLPAC had donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall during their campaigns.