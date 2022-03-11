Corporate Communications Marketing Team of the Year 2021: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Oliver McAteer is the director of development at Mischief @ No Fixed Address, where he joined as the fourth employee at the height of the pandemic in June 2020. As the agency’s marketing team of one, he has shaped Mischief’s brand voice into a unique and human-centered version that its clients love.

With marketing and agency experience sprinkled throughout his career, McAteer brings a fresh perspective to Mischief. This helped the agency grow its client roster from one to 20-plus, gathering golden headlines, recognition and over 6 billion impressions for its partners along the way.

McAteer’s USP has been the sheer fearlessness with which he operates, and it makes him a phenomenal one-man marketing team for Mischief. Despite launching at a time when COVID was wreaking havoc nationwide, the agency has earned more than 35 awards, including three Cannes Lions.

McAteer’s bold pitches for work that clients can’t seem to refuse has helped the agency climb to new heights, and the 6,844% jump in its overall website traffic in a matter of a few months is a testament to the fact. The agency employs over 50 people today, and was on track for a whopping 504% increase in revenue compared to 2020.

McAteer has been a driving force in the agency’s race to the top, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down. Unafraid of shedding the layers of bureaucracy, his fearless strategy shines on both his and Mischief’s social profiles.