Corporate Communications Marketing Team of the Year 2020: The Martin Agency

The situation that the Martin Agency of Richmond, Virginia, found themselves in a year ago may sound familiar. While creating and amplifying the messages of clients came naturally to employees, talking about Martin's own selling points and what makes it unique did not.

After a year of refocusing its messaging and “rewiring” its brand communications team, the agency is already seeing positive results. Last year included more than 50 award submissions (75% of them resulting in wins or placements on shortlists), an average of four earned media hits a week and more than 200 pieces of social content on Instagram alone.

The team of five employees has been led by SVP and MD Jaclyn Ruelle. She sees the team’s role as operating as if it was a newsroom within the agency’s various departments — identifying stories and then figuring out how best to communicate them across a variety of channels and platforms.

In February 2020, the brand communications team took control of the Martin Agency’s social media platforms. Instead of sporadic and unrelated posts, their new goal has been to tell thematic stories with depth. In response to events of 2020, the team has also worked with the talent and culture team to elevate outside voices. For example, the teams provided 30 local Black artists and activists from Richmond with opportunities to reach a wider audience through the agency’s social media platforms.