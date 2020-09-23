Coronavirus Briefing: 200,000 dead in the U.S., Halloween guidelines, the 'Class of COVID-19'

Pro tip: some educators and administrators may not be in the mood for frivolity. I learned this the hard way upon dropping off our kids for the first day of semi-school, which took place on the kind of glorious late-summer day that simply doesn’t exist outside Julia Roberts romantic-comedies.

We approached the building masked but cheerful, ready to take the next hesitant step towards normalcy. Everyone we encountered was in similarly fine spirits. There would have been hugging, if not for the whole pandemic thing.

And then I saw the school’s wonderful principal, who has been under siege over the last eight weeks. I approached her and thanked her for all her hard work, to which she responded with a wan smile.

Unfortunately, I interpreted this “yeah, I’m not really in the mood for light banter” nonverbal cue as a sign to joke around. “Okay, here are the kids,” I said mirthfully. “No backsies!”

She shot me a look that could’ve pierced Kevlar. My wife tried to clean up the mess, as always, but the principal had already moved on to another family – theoretically, a less “funny” one. Mirth: another victim of the Covid.

This week’s Haymarket Media Coronavirus Briefing is 1,495 words and will take you seven minutes to read.

The 411

Even in an era where facts are supposedly malleable, there is an abundance of information waiting to be consumed. Dive in and gorge yourself smart at the trough.

Under a pseudonym, NIAID public affairs specialist Bill Crews has called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “mask nazi” and accused him of “attention-grubbing and media-whoring.” Dr. Fauci leads the NIAID and is thus technically the guy’s boss. Somebody’s gonna get a whole lot of “room for improvement” comments during his annual review.

The takeaway

Those who dismiss the dogged, passionate reporting around COVID-19 as fake news are missing myriad opportunities to make their lives safer and better. They can’t say they weren’t warned.

Source: Getty

The time of the season

I love autumn, and I’m not even a foliage fan or pumpkin-spice fetishist. This year’s autumn only feels like autumn when darkness descends earlier with each passing night. Not ideal.

The takeaway

Add “a carefree, low-humidity autumn teeming with fun-size Snickers” to the list of 2020 casualties, right next to "a carefree beach season” and “carefree excursions outside one’s immediate surroundings.”

The advocacy

Perhaps it’s because I’m paying way too close attention, but it seems to me that much of the advocacy work around well-being and work/life balance has been sensitively rendered. The marketing world has risen to the occasion.

The takeaway

People are out there, making their cases and taking their stands. It would be inspiring if it weren’t for, you know, everything else that’s simultaneously unfolding.

Source: Getty

The secondary victims

If nothing else is clear at this point in the pandemic, it’s that you don’t have to get sick – or worse – to become a victim of COVID-19.

The takeaway

Let’s move on.

The rest

Stuff you can do

Virtually attend ProPublica’s “Ensuring Everyone Can Vote” event tonight at 6 p.m. ET

Make triple-super-sure that you’re registered to vote

Pay the water bill for a family in need

…and some songs.

And so ends another edition of the Haymarket Media Coronavirus Briefing. Look for the next one on Wednesday, September 30. Be safe and smart out there, y’all.