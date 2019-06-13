How Corona is looking to solve a 17-million-ton problem

For years, Corona has been part of a big problem: The beverage industry uses 17 million tons of plastic to package their drinks each year – and much of that plastic ends up polluting the environment. But now, the beer brand is taking matters into its own hands.

Corona’s goal is to eliminate all plastic from its packaging, and do so in a scalable way. With help from some of Leo Burnett’s network (Mexico, Melbourne, Toronto and Chicago), Fit Packs were created. Fit Packs are a stackable design of cans that can screw together without using any additional materials.

The innovative idea is cost-effective and can be easily scaled out to markets worldwide. Corona also wants other beverage companies to try making Fit Packs, so the brand made its design available for the entire industry.

Right now, the new can design, which is on the 2019 Cannes Innovation Lions shortlist, is being run on a pilot basis in Mexico, but the goal is to expand it to all parts of the world where Corona is available.

Fit Packs are part of Corona’s continued effort to make a positive impact on life below water, one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The Fit Packs effort launched on the heels of Corona’s "Losing Blue," in which the brand changed its packaging for the first time in a century to help fight pollution. Watch the video below for more on "Losing Blue."

Corona Losing Blue from Leo Burnett México on Vimeo.