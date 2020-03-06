Copywriting is hero in JOAN Creative's new ad for SafeAuto

Let’s pour one out for all those insurance firms trying to differentiate themselves on TV. It’s quite possibly the most crowded sector when it comes to ad space. It feels like it, anyway. Streaming and cable bingers know what I’m talking about.

And the industry narrative is a tired one: gimmicky characters spouting nonsensical percentages and numbers into the void with limp humor that only sometimes forces the weakest form of laugh. So financial institutions truly need special creativity to break through.

Good job SafeAuto had JOAN Creative on its side, then.

The "Insurance for the Rest of Us" campaign launched earlier this year by doing just what the slogan promises: spreading the word about how the often overlooked everyday consumer can benefit from the brand’s state minimum auto insurance.

It’s a positioning that’s given SafeAuto the authority to be more human than most insurers. JOAN leans into this hard with clever copywriting passed between totally relatable duos.

"We were able to showcase why SafeAuto’s ‘Insurance for the Rest of Us’ is valuable to different customers," said Dan Lucey, Executive Creative Director at JOAN. "We also had a little fun with a tired industry trope."

The spots are supported by an OOH drive and radio ads. February’s new content also includes video spots in Spanish to reach Hispanic audiences.

"We’re excited to round out our ‘Insurance for the Rest of Us’ campaign and get the message out about SafeAuto’s unique and practical insurance policies," said Sloane Stegen, director of brand management and consumer demand at SafeAuto. "JOAN continues to find clever ways to tell our brand story to a diverse audience."