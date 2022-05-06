Coors takes America’s chill level through the roof

The Coors Brewing Company on Wednesday launched a campaign to help America’s hottest cities cool down amid unprecedented heat rises.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 2021 was the sixth warmest year on record and the fifth warmest since 1880. Higher temperatures aren’t just alarming from a climate perspective; they also mean higher energy bills for some of the world’s poorest communities, which are most affected by climate change.

To fight the heat rises in Miami, one of the U.S.’ hottest cities, Coors has introduced Chillboards, energy-efficient rooftop installations that can cool down entire buildings. The rooftop billboards use white paint with a mule-hide finish to reflect sunlight off of buildings, proven to cool down roof surface temperatures by as much as 50 degrees vs. darker paint.

Chillboards are “ads nobody can see, but everyone can feel,” according to a video about the campaign, which asks: “What if our ads could chill communities as much as our beer does?”

“Our motivation was to bring awareness to this simple energy-saving tip and cool down Americans during the start of the hottest season of the year,” said Jane Gilbert, Miami-Dade County’s chief heat officer, who partnered with Coors on the campaign.

Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands, told Campaign US that Chillboards are an example of the brand testing the boundaries of advertising to provide something valuable for communities.

“We’re always evaluating how we can do more, make a difference and find new ways to refresh the world,” he said. “With Chillboards, we saw two opportunities: to provide chill to communities, and second, to raise awareness and inspire Americans to reduce their home-cooling costs, which benefits the environment and their wallets.”

Coors is “exploring more locations in North America” to launch Chillboards, Pascoa added.

“Through this program, we hope to inspire people to make choices that reduce energy usage and home-cooling costs to put a few dollars back in their pockets.”