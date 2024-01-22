How Coors Light updated its beer train for a new generation of fans

Coors Light, the first brand to announce it will advertise during Super Bowl LVIII, said it will resurrect the Coors Light Train for its Big Game ad.

The train, which first appeared in brand campaigns in 2005, hasn’t been seen in 12 years.

The train’s revival, with help from creative partner Droga5, includes a complete redesign, down to its name: It’s now known as the Coors Light Chill Train — a nod to the brand’s ongoing Make It Chill campaign.

The train has since undergone a new paint job to add in the brand’s updated logo with blue mountains. Its new look is reminiscent of a can of Coors Light — featuring a turbine on the front which acts to further chill the locomotive by sucking in cold air from the outside.

In a bid to attract younger consumers of legal drinking age, and with the hope of capitalizing on the growth that in the past year, the Chill Train will take customer reservations for the first time in its history.

Though passengers will not be able to physically board, the brand will use CGI to place them in their booked seats, which will fly across the screen at 900 miles per hour in the final cut of the ad on Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcelo Pascoa, VP of marketing for the Coors family of brands, told Campaign US that the company has put a “pretty significant media investment behind the campaign,” and the Chill Train will appear “across different digital platforms, out of home and retail.” He did not mention the exact size of the investment.

“When you bring back something as beloved as this train, you want to do it in more places than one,” added Kevin Weir, one of the executive creative directors at Droga5 behind the campaign.

Going beyond nostalgia

Longstanding Coors Light fans may recognize the train from its prior iteration and feel nostalgic. But the brand didn’t want to “rely on just nostalgia,” noted Chris Colliton, another executive creative directors at Droga5 behind the campaign.

“Yes, there are going to be people who are so excited to see it, but everyone who doesn't know needs to love it just as much as everyone else who saw it in 2005,” he said.

Appealing to a wider audience required an interactive approach that spans more than just an ad during the Super Bowl broadcast.

“Everybody’s trying to make an awesome ad, but if it’s just that at the end of the day, you fall short,” noted Colliton, which was why this campaign focused on “giving people a chance to engage with an ad in a way they never have before.”

Passengers will likely not be able to see themselves in the 30-second spot itself, as the train is only one element of the entire visual. But those who do book seats will appear in an extended cut released the day of the game, which will pan over all the passengers on board in slow-motion.

And, as compensation for appearing (however briefly) in a Super Bowl ad, those lucky enough to book a seat will receive a talent contract, $500 in fees and limited-edition merchandise.

Connecting with both established consumers and newcomers

In 2023, Coors Light was the fastest volume share gainer in the U.S. beer category and the fastest growing premium light beer in the region, per a release citing Circana data.

Notably, competitor Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and subsequent mishandling of the backlash it received decreased its market share in 2023, causing its customers to switch their beer of choice to competitors like Modelo or Molson Coors.

Pascoa pointed to the Chill Train as a simple way to market to “many different targets” that may be newcomers to the brand. The broad appeal can “bring the same level of excitement for all people across North America, wherever they are, whatever background they come from.”

Evolving the Chill Train to fit the present day

Pascoa noted trains are an important piece of the Coors Light history. “At the beginning, the train was part of our supply chain; we did have trains that would depart from the brewery and take Coors Light to people around the country,” he said.

Bringing back the train as a core marketing element evokes the brand’s history while also tapping into the nostalgia of those who remember the train from years ago.

Since the brand’s founding — and since it first rolled out the train in its ad campaigns — Coors Light’s brand purpose has evolved to offer what Pascoa describes as “emotional refreshment” on top of the physical refreshment that a cold drink can offer.

Pascoa described that emotional refreshment as “inspiring people to choose to have a moment of chill, that starts with cracking open a Coors Light.”

“It has evolved but retained its original purpose — we’re just adding a new layer to make it valuable for people today,” said Pascoa.

As for the future of the Chill Train, Pascoa hinted that customers can expect to see it not only on Super Bowl Sunday but “even beyond.”