Coors Light is giving you $100 towards a dog this Valentine's Day

Coors Light wants you to skip cuffing season, and cuddle up with a furry buddy instead.

Valentine’s day can be a romantic expression of love, but for those without a significant other it can be a reminder of how much modern dating sucks.

"Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with," said Chelsea Parker, marketing manager at Molson Coors.

"With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side," she said.

As part of the brand’s latest campaign, consumers 21+ can text ‘COORS4k9’ and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130 from February 4–21.

After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees.

The message is pretty clear- ditch the dating apps, forget the awkward small talk, and get cozy with another living thing that arguably loves you more than it loves itself.

The ad program and ad is Coor’s Light’s latest entry to its "made to chill '' campaign, which shows people chilling in a less literal sense than its classic snow capped Rocky Mountain imagery.