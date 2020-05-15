Coors Light creates Zoom 'Clone Machine' to trick colleagues into thinking you're engaged

The thing about Zoom is it got really tiring by like week three of lockdown.

Delayed speaking, poor connections, not to mention the up-close-and-personal camera angles -- we’re done with it.

Sometimes it’s better just to sit there and nod enthusiastically in agreement with your colleagues instead of actually participating. You know. Now you can do that without even trying with Coors Light’s new "Clone Machine" feature.

The brand worked with Leo Burnett to create a 30-second video loop of yourself engaging with your meeting.

Leo Burnett Global CCO Liz Taylor said: "Zoom fatigue, it’s a thing. It’s real. And we are ALL feeling it. The novelty of working from home has gone away, but the anxiety and "always on" expectations have grown.

"Coors Light Clone Machine offers a perfect antidote to the Zoom overload we’re all feeling. Simple, humorous, refreshing. Now everyone has a creative way to multitask. And by multitask, I mean grab a beer and chill."

Thank you, Coors Light. Truly.