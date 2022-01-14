Convene: TV Measurement — What does cross-screen really mean?

Campaign US capped off 2021 with a series of conversations that dissected innovations around TV measurement and unpacked the latest strategies in anticipation of next year’s upfronts. In the final program of the series, Cross-screen: What does it really mean? a panel of experts took a look at how brands can effectively advertise on CTV and measure performance in an integrated way. Participants included:

Justin Rosen, SVP of data & insights, Ampersand

Lindsay Fordham, VP of product, Lucid (A Cint Group Company)

Seema Patel, SVP, data partnerships, Univision

Joe Doran, chief product officer, Epsilon

Moderator: Mariah Cooper, associate editor, Campaign US

Understanding cross-screen viewing

“At Ampersand,” Rosen kicked the conversation off saying, “we are trying to take a total view of what a TV investment looks like both nationally and locally as well as with addressable technology and with streaming technology.”

Further, he explained that cross screen viewing meant “looking at an unduplicated view of impressions, reach, frequency and attribution across all those tactics with a single methodology and an ability to compare and contrast.”

At Lucid (A Cint Group Company), Fordham explained, its view is a little wider. “Cross measurement is really about understanding the true impact that your marketing is having across all of the touch points at which a consumer may be experiencing your brand.”

By way of example, she mentioned a normative benchmark study the company did last year that measured more than 200 campaigns. “We found that only a third were driving significant lift and recall, which means a lot of advertising is, frankly, being ignored. That means measurement is truly the answer to helping advertisers understand what’s working, what’s not and where to start to address that gap.”

Cross-platform measurement challenges and fixes

As for the inherent challenges of navigating a cross platform ecosystem, “The biggest challenge is solving for the fragmentation of solution and pipes,” noted Patel. “There isn't a single industry standardized way to measure, so when you have disparate sources of data that need to be cobbled together for reporting and analysis, it makes the process very difficult to scale.”

When asked what a possible fix might be, Patel opined, “Finding solutions that help us normalize data with singular solutions and singular pipes.”

For Doran, the biggest challenge of cross-platform measurementis around identity, not only at the household level, but at the individual level, as far as understanding who's in the household.

“I think it’s a two-sided marketplace,” he said. “It takes a network provider to partner with the people who will help them protect and safeguard their data — much of which is incredibly valuable to them. Advertisers also have to look for agencies with technology solutions that can help them plan across targeted consumers to make it a holistic kind of solution.”

Collaboration as imperative

After all was said and done, the entire panel leaned into “collaboration” as the most important aspect of creating a unified, cross platform ecosystem.

“There are so many different inventory pools and tactics and technologies that have to work together that you’ve got to be transparent with each other,” said Rosen. “That’s the only way we are going to be able to take advantage of all of these new opportunities.”

At Lucid, planning and strategic conversations with all partners for alignment are critical to success. “We have to connect all the pipes if we are really going to understand how to measure and test before going live,” said Fordham. “On the sell side there has to be a bit more flexibility once an ad campaign is live to make adjustments if needed. If we do find that certain tactics or even, sites, publishers or networks are performing better than others, we should have the flexibility to shift budgets around to make campaigns perform the best they possibly can.”

To that end, Fordham believes that, “making strategic partnerships with your media platforms, measurement vendors, and then flexibility on the sell side is critical.”

Adding fuel to the fire that a launch is not a fixed entity, rather, a more fluid puzzle with moveable pieces, Patel said, “As we determine new ways of figuring out what campaign success and baselining KPIs looks like, it naturally lends to a revision of process of terms, which ultimately leads to a different way of doing business.”

This “different way,” was felt, by all, to belong to include “longer term, deeper partnerships,” as Doran put it. “This kind of collaboration leads to trust between the partners on the buy and the sell side because there’s a tremendous opportunity for us to shape this channel, cross train and help advertisers spend more money.”