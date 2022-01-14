Convene: TV Measurement — Beyond Nielsen: What’s next for TV?

Campaign US capped off 2021, with a series of conversations that dissected innovations around TV measurement and unpacked the latest strategies in anticipation of next year’s upfronts. In the first program of the series, Beyond Nielsen: What’s next for TV? a panel of experts explored the different ways TV can be bought and measured beyond Nielsen ages and demographics, offering case studies and examples to help inform strategies. Participants included:

Scott Ensign, VP of strategy and partnerships,Butler/Till

Kelly Metz, managing director, advanced TV activation, Omnicom Media Group

Kelly Abcarian, EVP of measurement and impact, NBCU

Moderator: Alison Weissbrot, editor, Campaign US

The rise of multiple measurement partners

At NBCU, the belief that with “consumer and technology changing quickly, measurement needs to evolve much more quickly,” has been the driver behind “an effort to really go across, not just counting of eyeballs, but across all categories of impact measurement to truly understand all the innovators and players that are out there,” said Abcarian.

This was the impetus for putting out an RFP for new measurement partners. The result? “Our takeaway so far is that there are a lot of great companies out there ready to solve cross platform today,” revealed Abcarian.

As “one of the first to invest early in big TV data,” Omnicom knew “a shift was happening and that we would need a much larger dataset than the Nielsen panel to understand what consumer behavior really looked like across screens,” Metz explained. We’re breaking with the past early and are changing our planning tools and measurement options for 2022/23, partnering with vendors and building a lot in-house.”

As Butler/Till looks at the TV space, “there’s not going to be one thing that replaces Nielsen,” said Ensign. “We’re engaging with clients to build new, bespoke measurement frameworks, knowing that the fragmentation will continue as long as we don’t know where the space is headed. For that reason, relying on one partner to deliver a currency, or to create the framework for how we measure things is not a realistic expectation.”

Parsing the multitude of solutions

By way of explainingwhat Butler/Till looks for when considering all of the different solutions, Ensign pointed out, “we’re looking at outcomes more than anything. It’s important to us that the measurement frameworks are not channel-specific as much as they are focused on business outcomes for clients.”

For Metz, the next step forward for the majority of her clients “is reach,” she said. “Reach-based metrics and guaranteed reach with maybe a frequency cap, so we can embrace a better consumer experience.”

On the sell side, Abcarian said they were “working with companies to address the fact that big data should not be conformed by a small panel (she noted that the Nielsen panel counts .02% of the entire population). We believe working with multiple measurement partners will help bring forward the best data and be interoperable.”

Key elements moving forward

Everyone on the panel agreed that embracing a new paradigm is of paramount importance.

“I think the opportunity for the TV landscape now is to really do something different and better,” said Ensign. “User behavior is changing, in part, because the world is becoming much more on-demand. I think we need to focus on the consumer in ways that are going to impact not just the measurement of what we're doing, but the format and the way that we’re looking to make those connections in the first place. That’s what I’m excited about when I look at what's changing.”

For Abcarian, the key to a successful new paradigm is collaboration. “We have to get away from this notion that we can’t handle multiple currencies, because we all have to figure that out collectively,” she said. “Currency is defined as what a buyer and seller ultimately agree upon, so it's a matter of the buyer and seller agreeing to the metrics, then agreeing to the measurement data that will underpin the verification of that. And I think we need to be open to what that verification looks like as we move forward.”

As for where Nielsen fits into this?

“Linear television is not going away so neither is Nielson,” said Metz. “But the reality is, there’s going to be a slow, steady shift and lots of opportunities for others to jump in and lead. I think that’s really what we are hoping for. Innovation is needed. We’ve been holding television back.”