Convene: TV Measurement — Is attention measurement the next frontier?

Campaign US capped off 2021, with a series of conversations that dissected innovations around TV measurement and unpacked the latest strategies in anticipation of next year’s upfronts. In the second program of the series, Attention measurement: The next frontier? a panel of experts dug into the promise of the emerging space of attention metrics. Participants included:

Diana Horowitz, SVP advertising sales, fuboTV

Andrea Zapata, head of research, data and insights, WarnerMedia Ad Sales

Joanne Leong, VP, global media partnerships, dentsu

Moderator: Sabrina Sanchez, reporter PRWeek & Campaign US

How attention differs for each client

AtWarnerMedia, the goal is to “capture the higher value metrics that allow us to not only determine reach frequency, but which allows us to determine an engagement,” Zapata kicked off the conversation explaining. “We are absolutely in the business of considering those higher value metrics outside of just the basic reach and frequency, with the end goal being efficacy and outcomes.”

No matter which tools you use to measure attention, “the biggest driver of retaining it is the content,” Zapata added. “That’s engagement with beautiful storytelling and narratives that WarnerMedia has been in the business of developing for nearly a century.”

Leong mentioned that dentsu has spent the last three years unpacking the drivers of attention, and understanding what media factors are important. Each platform/format has unique attention they can deliver but “the number one driver of how hard attention works within platforms/formats was creative — the difference between excellent and really bad creative can stretch someone’s attention significantly.”

In order to help track what is drawing viewer’s attention, one of the most innovative tools they’ve tapped into is partnering with eye tracking technologies that can detect whether and how long someone is looking at an ad. “We’ve been taking the data that we’ve collected from various eye tracking partners and turned that into metrics that we can use for planning and activation.”

On the fuboTV-side of things,Horowitz spoke about its ability, as a distributor and subscription service, to glean insights about the behavior of its viewers. “When someone watches the Super Bowl, we’re able to see all the different types of content that viewer will go on to consume,” she explained. “Obviously we keep this fully anonymized, but we’re able to provide a lot of insights and data as far as building campaigns for our clients based on the behavior we see within the platform.”

Determining what works for you

“OK, so here’s where this gets fun,” Zapata smiled and said, addressing the reality that all of this is new; every technology working to expand the ways we measure attention is at the forefront of the industry. “None of this has been perfected,” she said. “So what we want to know when someone is bringing a product to the table is, Are you able to at least get us to where we can start thinking about a higher value metric? What is your methodology? And what is your roadmap and investment to actually solve for those gaps?”

While there are myriad questions and no one has it all figured out, “That’s OK,” she said. “The technology is enabling us to have better kinds of conversations.”

To that end, fuboTV has just unpacked how it could be using AI in said conversations. “We recently acquired an AI and machine learning company called Edison, with a lot of exciting capabilities to detect behavior and movement within a platform,” said Horowitz. “When it comes to device and duration — who’s watching and for how long — there’s so much data available that we’re taking it in stages, what can we do today that’s active, what can we test and learn, then what can we develop?”

In closing, Leong opined that attention as a measurement, “will sit alongside other solutions. The way that we think of attention is a critical evolutionof the current metrics,” she said, adding, “The challenge is figuring out, when you put it into practice, how do you actually operationalize it? I think that’s where working with both the client and the sell side of the industry to agree on that, is really important to us.”

Horowitz agrees “it is aspirational to get to an actual metric.” But fuboTV’s tactics for ensuring they’re creating the best possible opportunity for the best possible attention when they set up a campaign include “creating custom segments and then creating contextual targeting on top of that; again, getting the right person within the right environment.”

For WarnerMedia, “as long as we’re being intentional about how we’re leveraging new technologies and measurement sets, there are going to be a couple of ways in which we determine set value,” added Zapata.