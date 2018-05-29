The Container Store picks Preacher as first lead agency

by Oliver McAteer Added 16 hours ago

The creative group is poised to breathe new life into the "straight subject" of storage and organization.

Preacher has vowed to tap into "the world of emotion" that lives in the storage industry after winning The Container Store as its agency of record.

The Austin-based creative shop announced the win on Tuesday, following a review for the business that kicked off in November 2017.

"We're thrilled to be selected to partner with the amazing team at The Container Store," said Krystle Loyland, CEO and founder at Preacher, in a statement. "Every day working on this brand has reinvigorated what we have found to be a latent love for what they have to offer -- especially within our very own walls at Preacher.

"Storage and organization can seem like a straight subject, but there's a whole world of emotion that exists underneath. Our collective team is going in deep and excited to share what we find."

Under the partnership, Preacher will work alongside the 40-year-old brand’s in-house creative team to launch its first national campaign across TV, OOH, print and digital.

The Container Store previously handled the majority of its own advertising in-house or through project assignments. Media duties were not up for review, and are operated internally by the brand.

"After a thorough selection process, Preacher emerged as the right partner to transform our messaging," said Felipe Avila, vice president of marketing at The Container Store. "Their proven track record to develop breakthrough advertising and strong belief in collaboration matched our needs. We couldn't be more excited for what’s to come."

