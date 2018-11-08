Consumers are unsatisfied with customer experience, study finds

While 87 percent of marketers believe they are adequately delivering engaging customer experiences, about half of consumers say brands are not meeting their expectations, according to a new study.

The "Closing the CX Gap: Customer Experience Trends Report 2019," commissioned by Acquia, also found that two out of three consumers could not recall when a brand met their expectations. And despite brands’ confidence in what they’re serving up to customers, four in five marketers polled felt disappointed in their experiences as consumers. More than 5,000 consumers and 500 marketers across North America, Europe and Australia shared insights for the study.

On the technology front, 74 percent of marketers around the world said they feel that technology has actually made it more difficult to offer personalized experiences to customers. The majority of marketers (65 percent) said that complex tech makes personalizing customer experiences difficult, yet 62 percent plan on investing more on marketing technology in 2019.

While consumers want more personalized brand experiences, they’re concerned about whether or not brand have their best interests at heart, specifically regarding personal information, the study found. Marketers, however, reported feeling very confident in their data privacy practices with respect to personal information, with 85 percent saying they believe they’re doing a good job with data regulations.

"We have the opportunity to break the mold with today’s strategic marketing initiatives, capitalizing – albeit thoughtfully – on mobile applications, chatbots, conversational interfaces, email, social, and so many other touchpoints to create personal, meaningful, and valuable experiences for customers," according to Acquia in the report. "Blindly investing in martech isn’t the answer. Fundamentally, marketers and consumers aren’t on the same page when it comes to experience or data privacy, and that needs to change."