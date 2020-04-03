Consumers are turning even more to social media and apps amid stay-at-home orders

by Michael Heusner Added 1 hour ago

TikTok and other apps are enjoying a surge in popularity as COVID-19 induced lockdowns continue.

People are turning to their phones to help cope with stay at home initiatives due to COVID-19, according to The Influencer Marketing Factory. 

In fact, some users are spending an average of 10-plus hours per day on their phones and social media during the current crisis. 

TikTok, which was enjoying a massive amount of success before COVID-19 has seen a 34 percent uptick in gross U.S. revenues (user spending) for the week commencing March 16.

The company saw a 27 percent increase in total number of U.S. downloads from the beginning of the month through to the end of March 23.

But users aren’t just looking for viral content on TikTok, they’re flocking to apps focused on education, business, exercise and meditation.

Business apps, in particular, have seen a 90 percent increase vs 2019 of weekly average downloads.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS