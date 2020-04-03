Consumers are turning even more to social media and apps amid stay-at-home orders

People are turning to their phones to help cope with stay at home initiatives due to COVID-19, according to The Influencer Marketing Factory.

In fact, some users are spending an average of 10-plus hours per day on their phones and social media during the current crisis.

TikTok, which was enjoying a massive amount of success before COVID-19 has seen a 34 percent uptick in gross U.S. revenues (user spending) for the week commencing March 16.

The company saw a 27 percent increase in total number of U.S. downloads from the beginning of the month through to the end of March 23.

But users aren’t just looking for viral content on TikTok, they’re flocking to apps focused on education, business, exercise and meditation.

Business apps, in particular, have seen a 90 percent increase vs 2019 of weekly average downloads.