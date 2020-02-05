Consumers seek 127.4% more chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl: A day full of football, fun commercials and… wings? Yep, wings it is.

According to Yelp, consumers searched for Chicken Wings on the platform 127.4 percent more on big game day this weekend than an average Sunday.

The business directory service and crowd-sourced review site also saw a significant increase in "connections" for sports bars at 53.9 percent on Super Bowl Sunday. Connections are what Yelp calls "valuable user-business interactions," which can mean leads, contributions or transactions.

"While we can make our own assumptions regarding which businesses would see a rise in consumer interest during the Super Bowl, at Yelp, we have the unique opportunity of testing those assumptions. This year, we looked at which businesses consumers made meaningful connections with on the day of the Super Bowl LIV," said Carl Bialik, data science editor at Yelp.

He added: "When we look at a meaningful connection, we're looking at more than just a page view - this includes leads, contributions, and transactions. Consumers are looking to engage with a specific set of businesses before and during the big game, and marketers should look for ways to create meaningful brand connections."

Pizza connections increased 28.9 percent this past Sunday, followed by searches for beer, wine and spirits at 24.8 percent and grocery stores at 23.4 percent. Chinese food, however, decreased 24.7 percent during the big game.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, connections for apartments only jumped 10.2 percent, while plumbing and electrician searches both dropped at 11.9 and 19.3 percent, respectively.

Bialik said the numbers for most category connections this past Sunday were very similar to those of last year’s Super Bowl, making wings, pizza and beer the apparent staples of the big game.