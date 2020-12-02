Constant Contact and ATTN encourage shopping small for the holidays

The holiday shopping season is here, and as after a year devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses need more help than ever.

That’s why email marketing platform Constant Contact partnered with news site ATTN to show people the impact they can have by shopping small this holiday season. Throughout December, Constant Contact will sponsor ATTN’s “We Need This” Instagram page, which is dedicated to sharing inspirational stories and helpful tips for people looking to shop with purpose.

While some businesses highlighted in the partnership are Constant Contact customers, the company has chosen to sponsor others. The partnership will consist of custom videos, Reels, and posts featuring products as well as the missions, stories and faces behind small businesses.

By sharing their stories with ATTN’s audience, the partnership will allow Constant Contact to support its SMB clients beyond just offering marketing tools and trainings, said ATTN chief business officer Mike Hadgis. The partnership will also allow these small businesses to use the ATTN platform to “gain the trust of the younger generation,” he said.

“We see stats [suggesting] that Gen Z puts their money behind brands that align with their values and shop with purpose,” Hadgis says. “ATTN already has that trusted angle with the ‘We Need This’ brand.”

The partnership also represents an opportunity for Constant Contact to demonstrate its commitment to the SMB community while educating consumers on the importance of shopping small this year, said Michelle McCudden, Constant Contact's senior director of brand marketing, in an email.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our country’s economy, and they have overcome so much in 2020,” she said.

This is the first partnership of its kind for We Need This.“We were looking at how we could help elevate more small business voices, and this just happened to be a good fit,” Hadgis said.