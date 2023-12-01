Consolidation is in the air in 2024
The merger between VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson is likely to kick off another wave of consolidation in the agency sector next year that could lead to the elimination of more storied agency brands.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.