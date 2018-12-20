Connected TV ads are more engaging than linear TV

Connected TV ads outperform those of linear TV with a 3.8 times higher retention rate, according to a new story from Magna and IPG Media Lab.

The "Engaging the Mind: How Consumers Really Respond to Connected TV and Linear TV Ads" research measured the eyes of more than 100 participants looking at TV screens, as well as emotional and cognitive responses to ads on connected TV versus linear TV using brain pulses from electroencephalography (EEG) and eye-tracking glasses.

Consumers in the study preferred connected TV ads for their variety (72 percent compared to 47 percent for linear TV); availability (79 percent for CTV versus 43 percent LTV) and as a way to avoid over exposure (43 percent compared to 20 percent for linear).

Linear TV ads were only preferred by consumers when it came to using for background noise or live events, according to the research.

When it came to feelings, connected TV ads rose to the top as creating more emotionally engaging experiences than linear TV ads among younger and middle aged audiences. The youngest consumers in the study, which ranged in age from 18 to 65, had the strongest avoidance of linear ads.

"Video consumption continues to thrive and it’s no surprise consumers prefer ads on Connected TVs as compared to Linear TV, because of the content variety, user control and relatively uncluttered environment" said David Cohen, president of North America for Magna, in a statement.

He added: "Consumers like to view ads on their own terms, and would prefer less, shorter ads in their entertainment content. Serving ads in Connected TV environments ensures a stronger emotional response and allows marketers to connect to a wider audience than Linear TV does."