Congratulations to all Campaign US Power of Purpose Award winners

Twenty agencies and brands have been honored for outstanding work in the cause-marketing category.

Industry leaders came together to celebrate campaigns which have helped change the world for the better at Campaign US’ inaugural Power of Purpose Awards in association with FCB Global at Live Nation in New York City on Thursday night.

Lindsay Stein, Campaign US editor, said: "Congratulations to all of our inaugural Power of Purpose winners. The work we honored is powerful, impactful and important. At Campaign US, we plan on continuing to celebrate and shine a light on work that makes a difference. Keep it up adland – you have the unique ability to drive change in the industry and the world."

Case studies and ads from all winners below.

"Imaginary Friend Society" by RPA and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

"Universal Love" by McCann and MGM

"Planet or Plastic?" by McCann and National Geographic

"Because of You" by TBD and Ad Council

"The Treatment Box" by 72andSunny with Ad Council and the Truth Initiative

"The Rape Tax" by Area 23, an FCB Health Network Agency

"Jane Walker" by Anomaly and Johnnie Walker

"End Family Fire" by Droga5 with Ad Council and The Brady Campaign

"Posts into Letters" by Area 23, an FCB Health Network Agency

"Price On Our Lives" by McCann and March For Our Lives

"Read More. Listen More" by Droga5 with Unesco and The New York Times

"Wishes Take Muscle" by TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles and Make-A-Wish Foundation

"Seize the Awkward" by Droga5 with Ad Council, Jed Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

"+1 the Vote" by Viacom and MTV

"Unboxing the Truth" by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York and Thomson Reuters Foundation

"Can’t Judge a Book" by McCann and Mastercard

"Kids for Privacy" by David&Goliath and Child Rescue Coalition

"Have her Back" by Golin

"Point of View" by BBDO and Sandy Hook Promise

"Broken Crayons" by Republica Havas and Amigos For Kids