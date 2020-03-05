Congratulations to Campaign US' Female Frontier honorees

by Campaign Staff Added 4 hours ago

of

The honorees were celebrated at Campaign US' second Female Frontier event.

Thirty-six women were honored for their outstanding achievements at Campaign US’ second annual Female Frontier luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.

Honorees were chosen from eight categories, ranging from Transforming Technology to Making Media Matter. 

The event was held in association with headline partner WPP, as well as premium partner Initiative, along with supporting partners, UM and Visible.

It kicked off with an impassioned speech from Tiffany R. Warren, senior VP, chief diversity officer at Omnicom Group and founder & president, ADCOLOR. 

The afternoon then moved onto a series of videos created by colleagues, family members -- and even pets -- celebrating the honorees and all that they have accomplished. 

Finally, after an exceptional meal, Berlin Cameron president, Jennifer DaSilva finished the event with a bold keynote about facing fear and making it work for you. 

"Congratulations to all of our honorees - you are an inspiration to everyone in advertising, marketing, and media," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein.

"I left the awards luncheon feeling empowered and proud to work in an industry with such incredible people. And a big thank you to our judges and sponsors. Your hard work and support does not go unnoticed," she added. 

