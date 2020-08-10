Confusion replaces ‘hanger’ in a new spot for Snickers

Snickers’ decade-old You’re Not You When You’re Hungry campaign, which came to epitomize the meaning of “hangry,” has come out of quarantine acting a little strange.

A new commercial, “First Visitors,” for the Mars-owned candy bar, by agency BBDO New York, still shows how people act differently when they need a sugar rush. Now, instead of “hanger,” it’s disorientation.

The 15-second spot, produced by O Positive, delivers a quick punchline. The setup shows a couple hosting guests for the first time post-lockdown, when the man of the house wanders onto the patio apparently wearing a few extra COVID-19 comfort pounds, an ironed shirt and a pair of tighty-whities.

He’s dressed for a Zoom cocktail session but his guests are in the flesh. “Confused? Maybe you just need a Snickers,” closes the spot.

A report in Candy Industry, citing IRI data, noted that chocolate candy sales rose 2.7% year-to-date ending June 14 — good news for Snickers. Coincidentally, in this era of masks, gum and breath mint sales are down, 8.2% and 11.8% respectively.