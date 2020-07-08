Confused about periods and tampons? Amy Schumer and Tampax are here to help

Misinformation and confusion about periods and tampons is a big issue in this country, with only 29 states requiring to schools to teach students about sex and reproductive health. And the kicker is that just 22 of those states required the content to be medically accurate.

It’s no wonder that 41 percent of women say they’re not completely confident saying they know how to correctly insert a tampon, according to recent research conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of Tampax.

But Amy Schumer and Procter & Gamble’s Tampax brand are here to help with a new period education campaign.

"We thought a lot about whether or not to kick off this new period education campaign now. While we paused to shift focus to support more urgent needs, we decided that because periods aren’t stopping, we shouldn’t either," said Melissa Suk, VP of North America for Tampax and Always.

She added: "When we chose to focus on tampon and period education, we knew Amy Schumer was a perfect fit because Amy doesn’t shy away from anything. Our goal is to make period and tampon conversations as normal as periods and the first step is getting people comfortable talking about them. We hope this partnership and our new, engaging ‘edu-tainment’ period and tampon content will encourage more people to laugh, talk and learn about them."

In the campaign, Schumer discusses periods and tampons in a series of educational, comedic videos, directed by Hungryman’s Kathy Fusco. Medical expert Dr. Melisa Holmes, OB/GYN and co-founder of Girlology, a leading health education community, joins Schumer in the campaign to answer all sorts of reproductive health questions.

The campaign is running across TV, video, digital and social media, including Snapchat, which features custom Lens that lets users put themselves in a Tampax tampon costume designed by small business owner, Claire Renaud of Costume Gallery, N.H.

Tampax has been focused on fixing the spread of misinformation since 1941 when it launched its first educational department, and it’s still putting education at the top of its priority list.

Its 2020 Tampax Period Education Survey revealed a number of alarming findings around period and tampon misinformation and confusion, including:

Virtually no one (94 percent of U.S. adults) knows how many days the average menstrual cycle lasts

77 percent of adults believe that a tampon can get lost inside a woman’s body

More than half of women (62 percent) can’t locate a vagina on a diagram

13% of adults admit to not knowing anything about tampons

Nearly 1 in 10 adults (7 percent) think that a tampon can take a woman’s virginity

"When I started working with Tampax it made my heart hurt to hear about the discomfort people are putting up with because they don’t understand periods or even how to use a tampon properly, and I want to do everything I can to change that," said Amy Schumer in a statement. "It My hope is that through this partnership, we’ll educate ourselves and each other and take the senseless shame out of getting your period."