Con Edison makes TV ad debut with help from Havas

Con Edison has released its first work since Havas New York Village won creative and media rights last year.

The campaign, which includes the brand’s debut TV commercial, is a huge drive to spark an energy efficiency movement to raise awareness and educate New Yorkers about the power they have to make resources sustainable for the future.

"Being a native New Yorker, it’s been amazing to partner with Con Edison to promote cleaner, greener initiatives for the city that I love and call home," said Harry Bernstein, chief creative officer at Havas NY.

"With this campaign we wanted to remind people about the power we have to power our city. From the real New Yorkers we captured to the NY-based director behind the lens, we’re all in this together as we look to make a meaningful difference in our energy future."

Con Edison has distributed 2.5 million LED bulbs in the past year -- energy savings from these upgrades would be enough to power nearly 10,000 homes for around 12 months.

The brand offers more than 30 programs to help people save energy and money, with 600,000 New Yorkers are already participating.

Since 2016, the team has worked with 150,000 5th graders through their Smart Kids initiative, educating the next generation on our energy future.