Comscore pioneers new look to reflect adland's evolution

Comscore has unveiled a rebranding to simplify its values and mission in the hot and heavy world of media.

Today, the audience measurement showcases a new logo to reflect the company’s role in transparency and serving insight across the marketing ecosystem.

"In my first few weeks at Comscore, it’s become clear that we have tremendous industry brand awareness, but it’s time for a simple re-education of our strengths and unique benefits," said Sarah Hofstetter, Comscore president.

"We didn’t want to deviate from our core as pioneers, but also wanted to visibly showcase our role as a modern transformative trusted source for data and measurement across all platforms for today and for the future."

The brand partnered with creative agency Firstborn to create a new identity. Two overlapping panels -- orange and blue -- represent the multitude of independent screens that make up adland. But unlike its previous logo, the shapes have been simplified and sharpened to evoke precision and accuracy.

The updated logo also spotlights a new solid red center to reflect the heart of this new advertising ecosystem marketers are trying to navigate.