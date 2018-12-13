Comscore hires new head of global marketing

Comscore has announced the hire of a new global head of marketing as it powers ahead with a rebranding and new focus for 2019.

Brittany Slattery, previously vice president of communications at Huge, will be responsible for everything from product and brand marketing to internal and external comms and PR.

"It’s the whole kit and caboodle," said Comscore President Sarah Hofstetter, who took on Slattery to add "global integrated leadership and a really healthy understanding of what the marketplace needs" to the "wonderful" marketing team.

"Historically, ad buyers have looked at TV and digital separately and not necessarily converged, and yet consumer behavior is completely converged," said Hofstetter. "Your experience is seamless, so why are we not organized like that in the marketing business?

"When I look to 2019, our mission is to be the modern currency for planning, transacting and measuring multi-platform advertising. It’s so basic, and yet nobody’s doing it -- and we have the assets to do it.

"Consumers don’t think by channel and so we as marketers should not think by channel."

Slattery, whose experience includes stints at Rosetta and Razorfish, praised Comscore's new leadership, fresh energy and renewed focus to change the conversation around third-party measurement.

"There is tremendous momentum across publishers and advertisers who are leaning in to partner with Comscore on solving some of the industry’s biggest challenges," she said.

"The media landscape is amidst constant and rapid change driven by an onslaught of new platforms and evolving consumer behavior. Marketers need a modern currency to realize growth and business value in this multiscreen ecosystem, and Comscore has all the assets needed to be the source for cross-platform measurement.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the next generation of Comscore and to play a role in evangelizing our mission of being a trusted partner for the present and future of media."

The announcement comes on the heels of Comscore’s rebrand.

It partnered with Firstborn agency to create a new identity. Two overlapping panels -- orange and blue -- represent the multitude of independent screens that make up adland. But unlike its previous logo, the shapes have been simplified and sharpened to evoke precision and accuracy.

The updated logo also spotlights a new solid red center to reflect the heart of this new advertising ecosystem marketers are trying to navigate.