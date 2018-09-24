Compassionate, open, bold: Check out The Ad Council's rebrand

This is the most significant rebrand for the nonprofit in 75 years.

The Ad Council has refreshed its brand with a new identity, logo and capabilities, all of which are informed by the words: compassionate, open and bold.

In its 75-year history, these changes are the most extensive for the national nonprofit. WPP branding agency Superunion handled the rebrand for the Ad Council.

With the rise in public service programs, as well as coalitions to address causes, the Ad Council is advancing its model to continue leading the charge in social change across the communications industry.

The words "compassionate, open, bold" were selected for the rebrand to highlight the organization’s beliefs and values.

Compassionate: We believe that progress begins with empathy. We forge connections through mutual understanding, intellect, and shared passions.

Open: We are always open to changing  times, new partners  and fresh ideas. We take on the most pressing issues of the day loudly and proudly.

Bold: Those who dare, do. Our conviction is born of an obligation  to act.We speak with courage. We stand up for all those who can’t stand for themselves.

In addition to its refreshed brand personality and visual identity, the Ad Council plans to work with more coalitions of brands to address critical causes. For example, earlier this month, the organization launched the She Can STEM program, which was funded by GE, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Verizon.

The Ad Council has also enhanced its content creation model and internal production capabilities, including launching an in-house content studio to create graphics and video assets for campaigns and its own brand.

On the technology side, the nonprofit will continue to focus on innovations that can advance its programs, such as its mobile gaming units for The Shelter Pet Project.

As part of the rebrand, the Ad Council has issued an enlivened manifesto. See below.

Manifesto

One  person  does not  change a country.
One  individual  alone does not  move society forward.
We  are the  addition, the  connection, the  sum greater than  our individual parts.
We  are where  creativity and  causes converge.
Where  media meets  message. Where  substance meets scale.
We  are the  Ad Council  and together  we make progress.
We’ve  saved forests  and made roads  safer.
We’ve  stopped  bullies and  spurred movements.
We’ve  championed  respect and  shifted mindsets.
We  settle  for nothing  less than a lasting  impact on American life.

