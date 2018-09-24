Compassionate, open, bold: Check out The Ad Council's rebrand

The Ad Council has refreshed its brand with a new identity, logo and capabilities, all of which are informed by the words: compassionate, open and bold.

In its 75-year history, these changes are the most extensive for the national nonprofit. WPP branding agency Superunion handled the rebrand for the Ad Council.

With the rise in public service programs, as well as coalitions to address causes, the Ad Council is advancing its model to continue leading the charge in social change across the communications industry.

The words "compassionate, open, bold" were selected for the rebrand to highlight the organization’s beliefs and values.

Compassionate: We believe that progress begins with empathy. We forge connections through mutual understanding, intellect, and shared passions.

Open: We are always open to changing times, new partners and fresh ideas. We take on the most pressing issues of the day loudly and proudly.

Bold: Those who dare, do. Our conviction is born of an obligation to act.We speak with courage. We stand up for all those who can’t stand for themselves.

In addition to its refreshed brand personality and visual identity, the Ad Council plans to work with more coalitions of brands to address critical causes. For example, earlier this month, the organization launched the She Can STEM program, which was funded by GE, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Verizon.

The Ad Council has also enhanced its content creation model and internal production capabilities, including launching an in-house content studio to create graphics and video assets for campaigns and its own brand.

On the technology side, the nonprofit will continue to focus on innovations that can advance its programs, such as its mobile gaming units for The Shelter Pet Project.

As part of the rebrand, the Ad Council has issued an enlivened manifesto. See below.

Manifesto

One person does not change a country.

One individual alone does not move society forward.

We are the addition, the connection, the sum greater than our individual parts.

We are where creativity and causes converge.

Where media meets message. Where substance meets scale.

We are the Ad Council and together we make progress.

We’ve saved forests and made roads safer.

We’ve stopped bullies and spurred movements.

We’ve championed respect and shifted mindsets.

We settle for nothing less than a lasting impact on American life.