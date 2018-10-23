The Community opens first office on the West Coast

The Community has expanded its U.S. footprint to San Francisco, bringing its office count up to five around the world.

Launching on the West Coast follows on four years of more than 20 percent consecutive growth for the agency, which opened in London and New York last year.

"A west coast operation has always been part of our vision. It’s such a great market and I’m excited about all the great work we’ll be able to do from there" said José Mollá, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Community in a statement.

Managing Director Julie Liss and CCO Mark Sweeney will lead the San Francisco operation. The office was opened due to the organic growth of two undisclosed clients.

The Community, which opened its doors in Miami and Argentina in 2001 as La Comunidad, has worked for the likes of Verizon, BMW, VW, Google, Sauza and Hornitos Tequilas, Apple, Converse, Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and ESPN.

It was once mainly known for its Hispanic advertising work, but has shifted to multicultural and general market business over the years. In 2015, after its acquisition by SapientNitro, the agency changed its name from La Comunidad to The Community in order to better reflect the changing cultural landscape.