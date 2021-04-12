Comic Relief US expands Red Nose Day fundraiser to year-round event

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day crafted its brand around humor and an iconic red nose to raise money to end child poverty.

But the pandemic forced the nonprofit to rethink its outreach plan.

Started in the U.K. by Richard Curtis and Lenny Henry in 1985 to support the famine in Ethiopia, Red Nose Day has since expanded to the U.S. as a star-studded annual day of giving to end child poverty. The initiative is run in partnership with Walgreens, where people can purchase red noses to support the cause, leading to more than $240 million in donations over the last six years.

Last year, however, Comic Relief U.S. had to pivot that successful strategy as the pandemic hit and mask wearing became the norm. For the first time, donations unlocked a digital Red Nose filter that could be shared on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

“It really became about online giving and what's going to be the spark of joy that replicates how people feel when they see that red nose,” Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, told Campaign US. “That accelerated how we leverage digital to continue to grow and build our impact.”

In addition to going digital, Red Nose Day has also transformed into a year-long endeavor to address the health, food insecurity, educational and economic challenges children face due to COVID-19. United Way Worldwide and the United Nations Foundation partnered with Red Nose Day in April 2020 for #HopefromHome, a digital fundraising event starring influencers, gamers and streamers.

Gamer Sean “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin also teamed up with Red Nose Day in December for his annual Thankmas fundraising event on digital fundraising platform Tiltify. Fans watched Jacksepticeye play video games with other digital stars while presented with opportunities to donate, helping raise $4.7 million for the organization.

“Young audiences are sitting on gaming platforms, and are even more inclined to give while they're multitasking,” Moore said.

This year, Red Nose Day is still pausing on selling its iconic red noses again due to the pandemic, allowing the accessory to make its digital return for the second year in a row.

The Red Nose filter is available on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, through May 31, and donors can again share their #NosesOn selfies in support of the campaign. Walgreens employees will wear Red Nose masks in stores to drum up excitement for the campaign and display signage in stores.

Red Nose Day will also return to TV this year. NBC will air a special edition of the game show “The Wall,” hosted by longtime supporter Chris Hardwick, in partnership with Walgreens, Mars Wrigley and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The episode will feature surprise celebrity guests and give viewers more opportunities to donate.

This year’s Red Nose Day campaign will still have a major focus on COVID-19, as children’s support systems, including grandparents, parents and caregivers, were severely impacted by the pandemic, and many children have lacked access to basic necessities like Wi-Fi. Even as vaccines roll out across the country, the pandemic’s impact will set some children back “four to five” years, Moore said.

“There is a component of society that is going to be living with the impact of COVID far beyond what some other folks are,” she said. “It's time to recognize that, come together, act and get the word out. Empathy is great. Action with all that makes it even stronger.”