Comfort Inn parent Choice Hotels and McCann part ways

by Lindsay Stein Added 3 hours ago

McCann had worked on the business since 2014.

After working together for four years, Choice Hotels and McCann have parted ways, the agency confirmed on Monday.  

"We mutually decided to end our relationship with Choice Hotels a few months ago and have been working through transitioning the business with the client.  We want to thank Choice Hotels for the opportunities they have given us and wish them well in the future," said a McCann spokesperson via email.

Representatives from Choice Hotels did not respond to inquiry for comment.

People close to the matter told Campaign US that the split came amid financial and creative differences.

Choice Hotels, which is parent to brands like Comfort Inn and Quality Inn, will soon issue an RFP for its creative business, according to people with knowledge of the matter. McCann will not be participating in the upcoming review.

In February, Choice Hotels launched a new campaign, "Badda Book. Badda Boom," which was created by McCann. The campaign aimed to bring to life the benefits of booking directly on the Choice Hotels website.

