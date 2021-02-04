Comedian Jeff Wright to take over @TwitterMktg handle during Super Bowl LV

SAN FRANCISCO: Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and performer Jeff Wright will take over the Twitter Marketing handle (@TwitterMktg) during Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Wright will provide hot takes and commentary-driving conversation about the big game ads.

“[Wright] is well known on Twitter for hilarious takes on everyday pop culture moments,” said Liz Lenahan, senior lead of global business marketing at Twitter. “We wanted to partner with someone who would resonate with our audience but also be unexpected.”

Twitter will also closely watch what brands do on site during the Super Bowl, and the social network will honor the brands that get fans talking on Twitter during the Big Game via its annual #BrandBowl competition.

#BestOfTweets will be given to brands that shine in several categories. The MVP award will be given to the marketers who drive the largest overall conversation; The No-TV Touchdown award will go to the brand that prompted the largest overall conversation on Twitter without a national TV spot; The Retweet Rusher will be awarded to the brand with the most retweets on a single tweet from a brand’s handle; The (re)play of the Game will go to the team with the most engagements on a single video tweet from a brand's handle among big game TV advertisers; The Most Creative Play will go to the company that best used Twitter to creatively break through beyond promoted tweets and video; and The Audible will be awarded to the brand that best adjusted to real-time events as they unfolded on Twitter.

Winners will be announced on February 8, the day after the Super Bowl. If people want to get a first look at the winners, Twitter has created a tweet that people can like to subscribe to any #BestOfTweets updates.

If no one Tweets about your ad during the Big Game, was it really a success?



Join our #BestOfTweets huddle as we announce the most talked-about ads on Twitter during Brand Bowl LV.



?? this Tweet to get a first look at our game-day champs on Feb 8. pic.twitter.com/vxp8sUhyJE — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) February 2, 2021

Lenahan said that it’s hard for marketers to determine the success of a Super Bowl campaign.

“On Twitter, you can tell if [an ad] truly landed when you see the tweets and conversation from people watching at home, whether they are sports fans or people within the industry,” she said. “It is a place that democratizes the process of critiquing ads. We wanted the #BrandBowl categories to reflect that.”

Brands are particularly turning to Twitter and other social media platforms to catch the attention of Gen Z during the Super Bowl.

Last week, Twitter refreshed its brand, giving it a new appearance that includes a new typography called “Chirp.” The brand will also begin to incorporate texture, color, movement and memes throughout videos, posters, presentations, GIFs and banners.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.