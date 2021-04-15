Comcast XFINITY highlights 200-percenters in new campaign

Comcast XFINITY’s new campaign, “The X Factor,” is an appeal to the 200-percenters: the segment of the Hispanic population that identifies as bicultural — 100% American and 100% Hispanic.

Led by agency Gallegos United, the campaign features several 15-second and 30-second spots that depict Latin-American pop artist Becky G sharing special moments with her family while using XFINITY products, including a bilingual remote.

The creative expresses what Hispanic-American families are truly like, Iu La Lueta, creative director at Gallegos United, said.

“[Hispanic Americans] continually switch between English [and] Spanish. That has a lot to do with the concept of 200 percenters,” Lueta said. “The Hispanic market can really influence the rest of the country. That’s why we wanted to [speak to them] in both languages.

The campaign aims to showcase the emotional value of XFINITY products while breaking away from traditional Hispanic stereotypes, Cristián Costa, creative director at Gallegos United, said.

“[It's about] the feeling that comes from interacting with the product,” he said. “[Becky] is also interacting with her real family, which brings something more authentic to the table.”

Comcast XFINITY will also host a social media trivia game with Becky G as part of the campaign. Users will be encouraged to answer polls created by Becky about pop culture.

The campaign intentionally set out to be light hearted and shy away from COVID-19 or vaccine-related themes, Lueta said.

The first spot will air during the Latin American Music Awards on Telemundo on April 15, and the campaign will run throughout the summer.