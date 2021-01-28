Cointreau’s first Super Bowl ad shows support for local restaurants

Liqueur brand Remy Cointreau is advertising in the Super Bowl for the first time with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) in a documentary-style “love letter” for restaurant workers.

The ad will air nationally during the game on Feb. 7 as a tribute to the struggling restaurant industry, which has been especially vulnerable during the pandemic.

The creative for the 30-second spot features real local restaurants and bars impacted by the pandemic and ongoing lockdowns.

“During the last 11 months our on-premise partners have been quite hard hit by lockdowns,” said Ian McLernon, President and CEO of Rémy Cointreau America. “The spot is [meant] to help the Independent Restaurant Coalition build awareness of the need for consumers to help save jobs.”

The campaign is an effort to give back to the people who serve consumers and help create memories at bars and restaurants. As of December 2020, the hospitality industry has faced the highest unemployment rate in the United States.

The campaign is part of Cointreau’s ongoing support for the IRC which formed during the pandemic, and is produced by creative agency Intuitive Content, founded by TV personality, chef and IRC co-founder Andrew Zimmern. Media agency MediaHub also worked on the campaign.

Since the onset of pandemic, Cointreau has provided financial support for the coalition and lent its platform for advocacy and awareness.

In addition to the live Super Bowl broadcast on CBS, the ad will run digitally on YouTube and other social platforms.

The campaign includes a call to action for viewers to write letters of appreciation and gratitude to their favorite bars and restaurants and share via social media with the hashtag #SaveRestaurants.

“We've all had a tough time,” McLernon said. “This is an opportunity to appreciate what you've experienced in the past and to show your support to the people who will continue to create those experiences in the future.”