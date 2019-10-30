Coca-Cola seeks creative agency for global brand campaign

by Lindsay Stein Added 7 hours ago

The review includes work around sustainability, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Coca-Cola is in the middle of a review for a new global brand campaign, Campaign US has learned.

The scope of work includes a focus on sustainability, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Several large holding company creative hot shops and indie agencies are competing for the business, these people say. Campaign US believes the review is being handled internally, and there is no incumbent since the work is for a new initiative.

Three years ago, Coca-Cola announced a shift in its marketing strategy that united all trademark Coke brands under the global campaign "Taste the Feeling."

At that time, Coca-Cola worked with four agencies on the global push, including Mercado-McCann, Santo, Sra. Rushmore and Oglivy & Mather.

When asked about the upcoming global brand campaign review and sustainability effort, Coca-Cola declined to comment.

The beverage giant has been ramping up its environmental initiatives as of late, having launched a campaign in Europe and Central Europe this spring that encourages recycling.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS