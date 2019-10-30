Coca-Cola seeks creative agency for global brand campaign

Coca-Cola is in the middle of a review for a new global brand campaign, Campaign US has learned.

The scope of work includes a focus on sustainability, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Several large holding company creative hot shops and indie agencies are competing for the business, these people say. Campaign US believes the review is being handled internally, and there is no incumbent since the work is for a new initiative.

Three years ago, Coca-Cola announced a shift in its marketing strategy that united all trademark Coke brands under the global campaign "Taste the Feeling."

At that time, Coca-Cola worked with four agencies on the global push, including Mercado-McCann, Santo, Sra. Rushmore and Oglivy & Mather.

When asked about the upcoming global brand campaign review and sustainability effort, Coca-Cola declined to comment.

The beverage giant has been ramping up its environmental initiatives as of late, having launched a campaign in Europe and Central Europe this spring that encourages recycling.