Coca-Cola and Rich Products support week 4 of Great American Takeout

The Great American Takeout started a month ago, spearheaded by John Truscott, founder and president of Culver City, Calif. agency, High, Wide and Handsome, and restaurant clients to encourage off-premise orders during coronavirus.

With Visa and restaurant-industry suppliers Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Rich Products on board, The Great American Takeout, taking place Tuesdays, gains more momentum every week. Now, Coca-Cola is giving away 100 gift cards while Rich Foods is overlaying a hashtag campaign to benefit the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Coca-Cola’s incentive will award 100 $50 gift cards to randomly selected people who participate in the April 14th takeout and post photos of their meals along with tagging the Takeout and using the hashtags, #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #Sweepstakes, on Instagram and Twitter. An additional winner will receive a year’s worth of takeout, amounting to a $5,000 gift card, from Coca-Cola.

Rich Products will donate up to $25,000, at the rate of $5 a tag, for every social media posting that includes #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.

Originally a one-time event, this Tuesday marks the fourth consecutive week for the takeout, a milestone of sorts as COVID-19 continues to cause human suffering and consumer inconvenience.

Restaurants that are involved in the campaign include The Habit, Veggie Grill and Panera Bread. Meanwhile, Taco Bell is extending its free taco giveaway this Tuesday to promote its drive-through window business.