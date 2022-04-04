Coca-Cola enlists a stop-motion Bill Nye to explain plastics recycling

The Coca-Cola Company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, World Without Waste, is teaming up with a true expert in conservation to raise awareness about plastics recycling: Bill Nye the Science Guy.

On April 5, Coca-Cola released an animated, stop-motion short film on the subject produced by Mackinnon & Saunders, which created award-winning animations Fantastic Mr. Fox and Corpse Bride. The film features an animated Nye taking viewers through the proper plastic recycling process step-by-step.

Christine Yeager, director of sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company North America, said the film aims to “demystify the circular plastic recycling process” and “inspire action” – and Nye was the perfect spokesperson to do it.

“Bill Nye is everyone’s favorite science guy,” she said. “With his comedic, loveable style, no one is better suited to educate and engage people around science and make it understandable.”

He was also a credible spokesperson on the topic, as he has been open that climate change is an important cause to him. “He recognizes the interconnects between packaging and climate,” Yeager said.

Nye narrates the end-to-end recycling process, from when a bottle or can is placed in a recycling bin to how it comes back on the shelf. One of the chief statistics from the video speaks to our responsibility as Earth’s stewards: “While roughly 59% of Americans have access to curbside recycling, only 27% of plastic bottles are currently recycled.”

As part of its sustainable packaging initiative, Coca-Cola strives to collect and recycle at least one bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030. Additionally, the company is working to make its packaging 100% recyclable by 2025 and to use 50% recycled materials in every bottle and can by 2030.

“We want to inspire consumers to understand, think, feel, and behave differently about recycling,” Yeager said. “We recognize that we are responsible for addressing the global plastic waste problem, but we can’t do it alone.”