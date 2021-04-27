The CMO 50

by Campaign US Staff Added 32 minutes ago

Introducing Campaign US’s first annual list of 50 trailblazing marketers.

Between the pressure to perform and keep up with a rapidly shifting marketing landscape, being a chief marketing officer is a tough gig in a normal year.

Throw in a global pandemic, and that job got even harder in 2020.

As COVID-19 rocked the global economy, supply chain and workforce, marketers took a crash course in agility. From quickly adapting messages to strike the right tone, to pausing media spend based on local regulations, getting it right and providing real value to consumers required next-level creativity and nimbleness, as well as a complete overhaul of their marketing strategies as business was disrupted.

As the year went on, the global reckoning on racial injustice topped marketers' agendas, as brands aimed to rectify disparities both within their verticals and in the marketing discipline in productive ways. Calls for brand purpose and authenticity put pressure on marketers to create more than messages, while an emphasis on more diversity in the C-suite led corporations to look inward at their own organizations and outward at their supply chains.

The chief marketing officers on this list aim to capture the spirit of resilience, adaptability, diversity and innovation that the industry embraced this past year as the world turned upside down.

From companies such as Zoom, Amazon, FedEx and USPS, which served as lifelines during the pandemic, to Netflix, Clubhouse and TikTok, which kept us entertained, to brick and mortar giants like Walmart, Target and Home Depot that adapted to new consumer shopping habits, the brands on this list helped us navigate an incredibly difficult time.

A special nod to Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, which achieved a scientific miracle by bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to market within a year of the outbreak.

With the average CMO tenure slipping again this year to just 40 months, the job of the modern marketer continues to get more challenging every year. These 50 creative problem solvers demonstrate the caliber of talent this industry has to offer. 

We also recognize that this list by means covers all of the hardworking, innovative and boundary pushing chief marketers out there. We see you and appreciate your work.

— Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US.

The CMO 50:

Tesa
Aragones

Discord

Tesa Aragones, Discord

Hiroki
Asai

Airbnb

Hiroki Asai, Airbnb

Paloma
Azulay

RBI

Paloma Azulay, RBI

Leslie
Berland

Twitter

Leslie Berland, Twitter

Conny
Braams

Unilever

Conny Braams, Unilever

Kim
Caldbeck

Coursera

Kim Caldbeck, Coursera

Brie
Carere

FedEx

Brie Carere, FedEx

Frank
Cooper III

BlackRock

Frank Cooper III, BlackRock

Joe
Earley

Disney+

Joe Earley, Disney+

Zach
Enterlin

HBO

Zach Enterlin, HBO

George
Felix

Tinder

George Felix, Tinder

Morgan
Flatley

McDonald's

Morgan Flatley, McDonald's

Vicky L.
Free

Adidas

Vicky L. Free, Adidas

Georgina
Gooley

Billie

Georgina Gooley, Billie

Stacey
Grier

The Clorox Company

Stacey Grier, The Clorox Company

Jill
Hazelbaker

Uber

Jill Hazelbaker, Uber

Kate
Huyett

Bombas

Kate Huyett, Bombas

Kate
Jhaveri

The NBA

Kate Jhaveri, The NBA

Greg
Joswiak

Apple

Greg Joswiak, Apple

Soyoung
Kang

eos Products

Soyoung Kang, eos Products

Corinne
LeGoff

Moderna

Corinne LeGoff, Moderna

Neil
Lindsay

Amazon

Neil Lindsay, Amazon

Sarah
Long

Mars Wrigley

Sarah Long, Mars Wrigley

Greg
Lyons

PepsiCo

Greg Lyons, PepsiCo

Fernando
Machado

Activision Blizzard

Fernando Machado, Activision Blizzard

Kory
Marchisotto

E.l.f. Cosmetic

Kory Marchisotto, E.l.f. Cosmetic

Marcel
Marcondes

Anheuser-Busch

Marcel Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch

Barbara
Messing

Roblox

Barbara Messing, Roblox

Patrick
McLean

Walgreens

Patrick McLean, Walgreens

Steven W.
Monteith

USPS

Steven W. Monteith, USPS

Aron
North

Mint Mobile

Aron North, Mint Mobile

Minjae
Ormes

Visible

Minjae Ormes, Visible

Janine
Pelosi

Zoom

Janine Pelosi, Zoom

Michelle
Peluso

CVS

Michelle Peluso, CVS

Marc
Pritchard

Procter & Gamble

Marc Pritchard, Procter & Gamble

Raja
Rajamannar

Mastercard

Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard

Bozoma
Saint John

Netflix

Bozoma Saint John, Netflix

David
Sandstrom

Klarna

David Sandstrom, Klarna

Ryan
Scott

Etsy

Ryan Scott, Etsy

Michael
Sneed

Johnson & Johnson

Michael Sneed, Johnson & Johnson

Sally
Susman

Pfizer

Sally Susman, Pfizer

Cara
Sylvester

Target

Cara Sylvester, Target

Massimiliano
Tirocchi

Shapermint and Trafilea

Massimiliano Tirocchi, Shapermint and Trafilea

Nick
Tran

TikTok

Nick Tran, TikTok

Dara
Treseder

Peloton

Dara Treseder, Peloton

Adolfo
Villagomez

The Home Depot

Adolfo Villagomez, The Home Depot

Deborah
Wahl

General Motors

Deborah Wahl, General Motors

Maya
Watson

Clubhouse

Maya Watson, Clubhouse

William
White

Walmart

William White, Walmart

Roxy
Young

Reddit

Roxy Young, Reddit

Back to top

Tags