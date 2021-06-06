CMO 50: Zach Enterlin

As movie theaters closed across the U.S., HBO Max shook up Hollywood norms by promising to bring same-day theater releases to the comfort of your living room. The streaming platform, which launched in May 2020, released blockbusters including Wonder Woman, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat on the platform for $14.99 a month as movie theaters remained closed.

Zach Enterlin, who heads up marketing for HBO Max, partnered closely with the Warner Bros. theatrical team to make the simultaneous releases possible. A longtime HBO vet, Enterlin started his career at the premium cable network in 2002 in HBO Films' advertising and promotion department. Enterlin spearheads the strategy, development and execution of marketing campaigns for the HBO and HBO Max brands across all programming categories and multicultural marketing.

Enterlin has led the charge on campaigns for HBO favorites such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, Veep, True Blood, Big Little Lies, The Defiant Ones and The Jinx. He has since shifted his focus to HBO Max, which includes a premium TV show portfolio with classics such as Friends and The Sopranos and original HBO Max programming such as The Flight Attendant and Doom Patrol. All of these offerings led the platform to reach more than 44 million subscribers within one year of its launch. In June, HBO Max expanded its offering by releasing ad-supported version of its app for $9.99 per month.