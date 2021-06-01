CMO 50: Steven W. Monteith

The essential role USPS plays in our lives was put on display last year as people turned to delivery to get their essentials amid pandemic restrictions. Steven W. Monteith was elevated to chief customer and marketing officer in November 2020 to drive USPS through a tumultuous period, after working as a marketing exec at the organization for five years.

Under his leadership, USPS created numerous campaigns reassuring people of its reliability to deliver medication, election ballots and other essential items. As a result of increased reliance on its services, USPS ranked No. 1 among brands for performance, permanence and responsiveness in 2020, according to The Harris Poll. Despite facing attempts to defund the parcel service and accusations from the Trump administration and its supporters for facilitating election fraud through mail-in ballots, USPS stood firmly by democracy, delivering more than 65 million ballots cast by mail during the 2020 election.

Despite its pandemic prominence, Monteith has a long road ahead to restore trust and relevance for the USPS. U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill to provide the USPS with $46 billion in financial relief after the company reported a $1.9 billion loss in 2020.