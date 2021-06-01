CMO 50: Stacey Grier

It was an interesting year for The Clorox Company, as panic-purchasing at the onset of the pandemic led to product shortages across the board. That put chief marketing and strategy officer Stacey Grier in the unique position of marketing practically no available products. With Clorox disinfecting wipes still facing shortages 14 months into the pandemic, the company has had to get creative.

Grier, who joined Clorox in 2016 as VP of brand strategy, oversees all aspects of Clorox's marketing function — from brand strategy, to analytics to agency management. Grier is a 25-year agency vet, abd was most recently as chief strategy officer at DDB San Francisco. Under her leadership, Clorox leaned into new technologies such as AI to share COVID-19 information guided by the Centers for Disease Control. The company also partnered with Nextdoor to pair vulnerable people with neighbors who could help them shop for groceries, medication and other essentials. The quick pivot, along with the lifesaving nature of its product, helped Clorox rank first for corporate reputation and integrity, as well as the second most essential brand in 2020, by The Harris Poll.

But Clorox has a long road ahead. As a result of ongoing shortages, the company reported mixed results in Q3, with revenue flat year-over-year and shares dropping nearly 30% since the end of July. Clorox is also facing inflation and is considering higher shelf prices until it can recover from shortages.